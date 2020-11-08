Family Dollar Celebrates Grand Reopening in Bellevue

Family Dollar celebrated its grand reopening in Bellevue last month, with a broader assortment of items available for sale, including for the first time $1 merchandise from Dollar Tree brands.

The store also has additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, and other items.

The national chain also recently celebrated grand reopenings in Covington and Newport.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Bellevue community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”



A store of this size typically employs six to ten employees.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.



Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week. The Bellevue store is located at 15 Donnermeyer Drive.

-Staff report

Image via Family Dollar