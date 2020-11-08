Finders Keepers: Scavenger Hunt Planned in Covington

A family-friendly scavenger hunt is planned in Northern Kentucky over Thanksgiving weekend.

The hunt will take players through five Covington neighborhoods to find clues in public art.

Using a code kit, which is purchased, players will solve puzzles and complete photo challenges for the chance to win prizes, including original art by local artists.

Finders, Keepers Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt is produced by the Catalytic Fund, an organization that assists in development projects in the Northern Kentucky river cities.

“We know folks are looking for activities to do over the long weekend, so we created Finders Keepers," Organizer Jill Morenz said.

She said the puzzles are designed for adults and older children, but young kids can help spot the clues and enjoy the playgrounds at the parks included in the hunt.

The puzzles range from fairly easy to challenging and encourage players to explore the art, architecture and fun things to do in Covington. Players can walk, bike or drive between clue locations, all of which can be accessed without going indoors.

“Players will have all four days of the holiday weekend to finish it and submit their solutions,” Morenz said.

Proceeds from Finders Keepers will support the Catalytic Fund’s public art initiatives, including NKY ArtQuest, a free calendar of arts-related events and NKY Art Tours, which are free, self-guided tours of public art in the river cities.

For more information and to purchase a Code Kit, visit the Finders Keepers website, www.NKYFindersKeepers.com.

-Staff report

Photo provided