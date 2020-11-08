Ft. Mitchell Ranks First, Other NKY Cities in Top 20 "Safest"

Ft. Mitchell was ranked as safest and other Northern Kentucky cities were listed among the top twenty in a recently released evaluation from online security firm Safety.com.

The firm evaluated two cities in two primary categories: public safety and financial/socioeconomic metrics.

The public safety factors included violent, property and hate crimes in each area to help determine the safest areas to live.

The financial and socioeconomic factors included household income, average rent and health insurance.

In addition, the firm evaluated each state for natural disaster safety and public health safety.

Northern Kentucky cities and their ranking:

1. Ft. Mitchell

2. Ft. Thomas

3. Independence

5. Erlanger

15. Highland Heights

18. Florence

Full results and methodology are available here.

-Staff report