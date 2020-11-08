NKY Schools, Nonprofits Boosted by $40,000 in Grants

From the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has distributed more than $40,000 across three nonprofits, bringing relief support totals to more than $700,000 for Northern Kentucky.

The following grants have been deployed across Northern Kentucky:

• People Working Cooperatively: $30,000

• Redwood: $9,450

• Ten Northern Kentucky school districts: $5,000 in support facilitated by Life Learning Center

“The coronavirus pandemic is still deeply affecting Northern Kentucky, and Horizon Community Funds maintains our careful eye on our nonprofits’ needs,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “While we are grateful to facilitate these funds, we are equally as grateful to each and every donor to Horizon Community Funds. We rely on donor support to be able to deploy emergency assistance like this to our community’s nonprofits.”

People Working Cooperatively (PWC) performs critical home repairs and services so that low income homeowners can remain in their homes living independently and healthier in a safe, sound environment. PWC received $30,000 for emergency critical and lead removal, modifications for mobility, energy conservation, and remodels in Northern Kentucky homes.

“We are thankful for the support of Horizon Community Funds,” said People Working Cooperatively President Jock Pitts. “With these funds, PWC will be able to address emergency home repairs and other immediate home safety needs of our neighbors in need across Northern Kentucky during this unprecedented time.”

Redwood is an educational institution that provides therapeutic intervention with a variety of services for both children and adults with special needs. The nonprofit received $9,450 for Zoom platform expenses, educational games and activities, exercise and other physical therapy equipment to be used during telehealth services.

“With support from Horizon Community Funds, Redwood’s Therapeutic Services team began to make the innovative switch to teletherapy during the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Redwood Director of Therapy Services Peggy Farmer. “This allowed all clients to continue to receive necessary services from the comfort and safety of their own homes by our highly qualified therapists. Speech, occupational and physical therapies were all provided using a Zoom-like technology with families only needing internet access and a device with a camera. This solution has proven to be very effective and loved by families.”

Life Learning Center will act as the fiscal agent for purchasing $5,000 in bulk disinfectant wipes, to be distributed across the following Northern Kentucky School Districts: Grant County Schools, Covington Independent Schools, Dayton Independent Schools, Erlanger-Elsmere Schools, Walton-Verona Schools, Ludlow Independent Schools, Campbell County Schools, Kenton County Schools, Newport Independent Schools, and the Diocese of Covington Schools.

“Life Learning Center is privileged to serve the community during these extraordinary times.,” said Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb-Edgington. “We are honored to serve Horizon Community Funds as a distribution point and applaud them for their investment in resources for the school districts to protect the safety and well-being of our children.”

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate to the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund by:

• Texting “NKYRELIEF” to 44-321

• Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

• Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 430, Covington, KY 41011

