River City Living: "Storybook Cottage" in Ludlow

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An 1859 cottage in Ludlow is featured in this week's episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living.

The home was most recently owned by the father of local interior designer Carey Warman, who created a vision for renovating it in a way that honors the past and plans for the future.

The episode can be seen here.

Warman said the home’s exterior color scheme of soft aqua and blush pink was inspired by family trips to Seaside, Florida.

The setting of the house on a quiet Ludlow street feels like an enchanted garden, with layered plantings, charming seating areas and small statues tucked in amongst the greenery.

During the renovation, the kitchen needed to be gutted.

Ben Knight, a carpenter who lives in Ludlow, built custom cabinets and installed beadboard on the walls. By relocating the refrigerator to the adjacent pantry, Warman was able to loosen up the layout of the space. She incorporated a range of materials, including painted wood, butcherblock, granite and rattan, that combine to create a modern cottage look.

As with any old house, there are challenges that arise during renovation. The original wood floors had several areas that needed to be patched. Warman filled the holes with vintage letterpress print blocks, which were sealed in place when the floors were refinished by another Ludlow business, Elm Street Flooring. Quirky details like this bring a playful spirit to the house.

Evidence of a long-standing tradition highlighted in the living room are signatures from the home’s previous owners, written directly on the plaster walls. They were preserved and left untouched when the new milky-white paint was rolled on. The oldest dates back to 1867 and the new owners plan to add theirs, as well.

Jen and Michael, who recently purchased the house, love the updates that Warman made. Jen said, “It’s her work of art and we get to live in it.”

Each Friday, a new episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living is released. Previous episodes can be watched here: www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

-Staff report