WATCH: Recapping Election Day in Northern Kentucky

What happened in Northern Kentucky during last Tuesday's election?

NKY1, a joint venture by The River City News and Fort Thomas Matters, produced its final live video from the 2020 campaign season, and hosts Michael Monks and Mark Collier discussed the results with re-elected State Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport), Dayton Mayor Ben Baker, political consultant Kevin Burton, and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications Kristin Baldwin.

Watch:

