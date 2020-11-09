Chicken Salad Chick Opens in Crestview Hills

Chicken Salad Chick announced Monday that it is opening its newest location in the Crestview Hills Town Center.

The chain of Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurants will operate at 2891 Dixie Highway, with a grand opening scheduled for November 11, Veterans Day.

The restaurant is offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day, an announcement said.

In honor of the holiday, Chicken Salad Chick will be offering a special Veterans Day deal company wide, which includes a free Chick Special and regular drink to all active-duty military members and veterans (with valid military ID).

Additionally, the Crestview Hills Chick will make a donation to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and present the check November 12 at 9:30 a.m. DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides support for veterans.

“At Chicken Salad Chick, forging meaningful relationships in the communities we serve has always been a priority for us and today, we’re proud to honor those that have served us,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We’re thrilled to commemorate our Crestview Hills opening by giving back to the community’s local heroes and look forward to providing our made-fresh-daily menu items and Southern hospitality to all residents for years to come.”

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Kentucky’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Crestview Hills restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place, the announcement said. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

·Wednesday, November 11 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.** Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only. If any veterans are one of the first 100 guests, the customer must still purchase “The Chick” or anything of greater value to win free chicken salad for a year and can then receive the additional complimentary “Chick Special” and regular drink. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.***

·Thursday, November 12 ­– The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

·Friday, November 13 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick wooden cutting board.

·Saturday, November 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick in Crestview Hills will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via Chicken Salad Chick