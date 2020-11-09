COVID-19: Beshear Warns of "Significant Danger"; 1,745 New Ky. Cases; 148 in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear warned Monday of "significant danger" from COVID-19, as another 1,745 confirmed coronavirus cases were announced statewide.

The numbers include 59 in Boone County, 52 in Kenton County, 30 in Campbell County, 7 in Grant County, and 2 in Pendleton County.

“If you’re not wearing a mask, you’re putting yourself at a real risk for contracting COVID,” said Beshear. “This is happening everywhere, which means we can’t bring in health care workers from other places. If everywhere is surging, we’re going to end up on our own. That means if we get overrun and we don’t have enough staff in hospitals, it’s our friends, our neighbors, maybe even our family members who won’t get the treatment they need.”

Community leaders, schools, businesses and families in red zone counties should follow reduction recommendations, he said.

“We are clearly at the worst place we have been for this disease,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It took us almost fifteen weeks from the start of this pandemic in Kentucky just to get to the number of cases we had last week alone.”

The state's positivity rate has risen to 7.49%.

Eleven additional deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 1,576 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 1,133 people in Kentucky hospitals, including 300 in intensive care units and 142 on ventilators.

