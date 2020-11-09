New Campaign Aims to Boost Ky. Adults' Enrollment at State Colleges, Universities

A new campaign launched in Kentucky with the mantra, Never Underestimate You!

Governor Andy Beshear announced the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship would benefit from the new campaign as part of an effort to increase education and employability among adults in the state.

Hip-hop artist Buffalo B. Stille of Nappy Roots created a video about the scholarship featured in the campaign.

Multiple Kentucky colleges and universities, including Northern Kentucky University and Gateway Community & Technical College, offer over 350 course offerings in high-demand programs in health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics.

Kentuckians can call 833-711-WRKS or visit https://workreadykentucky.com to receive assistance from advisors on how to enroll in the program.

“Building a better Kentucky means supporting educational opportunities for every Kentucky family," Beshear said. “During this ongoing pandemic when many Kentuckians are seeking new opportunities this scholarship can help students get free or reduced tuition to take industry-specific, short-term courses that prepare them to get to work in weeks, or they can even choose to earn an associate degree.”

Stille, a Grammy and American Music Awards nominee, recently earned his bachelor’s degree. The Louisville resident and Kentucky native champions education as the key to a better life. His rap urges Kentuckians to “Never underestimate you!”

“I believe that education is the one thing that nobody can take away from you,” said Stille. “The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program is amazing because it offers a lot of different skills sets and is tuition free. If I can go back to school, anybody can do it.”

The scholarship, which began in 2017, covers the remaining cost of tuition and fees after federal, state and campus grants and scholarships are applied. It provides up to 60 hours of tuition for anyone who has not yet earned an associate degree in specific technical programs.

Scholarship awards are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Participating campuses verify each student’s eligibility, including enrollment in an approved program.

Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, the scholarship award cannot exceed the in-state tuition and fee rate for enrollment at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

-Staff report