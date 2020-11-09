NKY Builders Leader Chosen as President-Elect of National Group

The executive vice president of the Building Industry of Northern Kentucky was selected as president-elect of the 2021 National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) executive officers council (EOC) board of directors.

Brian Miller has served on several committees and boards within the NAHB including its environmental issues committee, board of directors, executive officers council professional development committee, executive officers council nominating committee, and large local office forum.

EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 700 NAHB-affiliated state and local home builders' associations representing more than 140,000 home builders in communities across the country.

Locally, Miller serves on the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Council, the Chamber’s Energy, Environment and Infrastructure Committee and Northern Kentucky Consensus Committee.

He serves on several local task forces and working groups on issues ranging from environmental regulations, infrastructure, and land use planning.

-Staff report