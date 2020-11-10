Bromley Council Decided by One Vote in Unofficial Final Total

The race for Bromley city council was decided by one vote in final unofficial results released Tuesday by Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe, one week after polls closed in Kentucky.

Due to the pandemic, more people than usual voted absentee or by mail, and the state allowed for extra days for ballots to be received.

Last Tuesday, we knew that the Bromley city council race was close, and in the days since, only one additional vote was added, to former mayor and current councilman David Radford.

In the final unofficial results released on Tuesday, incumbent Dianne Wartman lost her seat by one vote, finishing with 150 among the seven candidates for six seats.

Incumbent Gail Smith and challenger Reagan France finished tied with 151 votes to claim the fifth and sixth seats on council.

Radford's 153 votes earned him a fourth place finish.

The top vote-getter was incumbent Micheal Kendall with 174 votes while incumbents Timothy Wartman (166) and Nancy Kienker (162) finished second and third.

Mayor Mike Denham was not up for reelection this year.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Bromley city building (RCN file)