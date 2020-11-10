Covington Announces Available Funding for Homeless Assistance

The City of Covington announced that it has funding to support homeless assistance programs for agencies with proposals for up to $300,000.

“Qualified and experienced” non-profit agencies that work with the homeless have until 4 p.m. Nov. 25 to submit proposals to the city, according to the city’s formal NOFA – “notice of funding availability”.

The programs must be in response to COVID-19 and can include programs such as emergency, temporary, or permanent housing; supply food and/or meals; health services; housing services; and other supportive services, a news release said.

“In this time of the coronavirus and its impact on the daily lives of so many people, the city is working to direct the federal funds it’s received to programs, services, businesses, and populations that most need it,” Mayor Joe Meyer said. “We’re doing our part to help the vulnerable.”

The source of the funds is a supplemental allocation to the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

All proposals must benefit low- to moderate-income people, according to federal rules, and the funds must be utilized in Covington.

To read the program’s guidelines and to submit a proposal, click here.

All proposals must be submitted electronically. If you have questions, contact Covington Federal Grants Manager Jeremy Wallace at [email protected] or (859) 292-2147.

The city has previously distributed CARES Act money for emergency food assistance and for emergency assistance to small businesses.

-Staff report