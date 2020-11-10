Developer Reaches Settlement to Proceed with Beverly Hills Supper Club Site Project

The developer of a new residential community planned on the former site of the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate has reached a settlement agreement with the organization Beverly Hills Respect the Dead, which opposed part of Ashley Builders Group's plans.

The settlement was announced Tuesday following negotiations in Campbell County Circuit Court.

Respect the Dead had requested that there be no new construction on the site of the club's Cabaret Room where some of the 165 victims perished in a devastating fire in 1977.

The organization also wants a permanent memorial on the site.

In the settlement announced Tuesday, Ashley said that it would perform an additional survey to confirm the location of the former Cabaret Room and will include a deed restriction to restrict construction on that part of the site. Beverly Hills Respect the Dead will have the opportunity to raise funds and construct a memorial fountain at the Cabaret Room site and will be allowed access to this memorial in the future, a joint statement from Ashley and attorneys for the organization said.

The final agreement must be approved by of Southgate city council and the Campbell County planning and zoning commission.

Final approval is expected in the coming weeks.

Previous plans had already received approval from both the city council and the planning commission before Respect the Dead filed a lawsuit.

The $65 million planned Memorial Point development by Ashley Development includes single-family homes, apartments, and a senior living community. It was first announced in May, and won approval from the county planning and zoning commission in July, and Southgate city council in August.

