Drive-By Shooting in Covington Lands Two Men 20-Year Prison Sentence Recommendations

Two men pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted murder and three counts of first degree wanton endangerment stemming from a drive-by shooting in Covington in April of 2019.

Dawayne Dizon and Bryce Newborn were slated to stand trial on Tuesday but reached a plea agreement on Monday. Prosecutors recommended 20-year prison sentences for both.

On April 2, 2019, Yawshura Jones, Samuel Hayden, Zakori Griffin, Kevin Jones, and Simeon Jones were playing cornhole in front of 337 E. 13th Street in Covington when a black sedan drove by. Gunshots rang out as two men in the vehicle opened fire on the group. All five of the victims were struck by bullets but no-one was seriously injured. A stray bullet also went into the residence at 337 E. 13th Street, nearly striking three people inside.

The victims described the shooters as white males but were unable or unwilling to identify them further.

The following day, Covington Police Bike Patrol Officers Galvin Adkisson and Jacob Gier spotted Dixon and Newborn smoking marijuana only a few blocks from where this shooting took place.

Newborn was arrested and officers discovered a Ruger .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his waistband. Dixon ran from police but was caught by Adkisson in the backyard of a house on Kendall Street.

Shortly after, a Glock 9mm caliber semi-automatic handgun was found in the trash can right next where Dixon was arrested.

A ballistics comparison determined Dixon's Glock produced two of the empty shell casings recovered from East 13th Street. Dixon was also discovered to be driving a black Acura matching the description of the car used for the drive-by shooting.

Sgt. Jim West and Det. Corey Warner interviewed Dixon’s girlfriend who owned the black Acura.

She admitted that Dixon told her he and Newborn used her car in the shooting.

Det. Justin Bradbury later interviewed Bryce Newborn who admitted to his role in the shooting. Newborn said the two were paid to shoot at the men but did not identify the person who allegedly paid them.

"Police and prosecutors know we must respond to this kind of senseless violence swiftly and with severe consequences so everyone knows it won't be tolerated," said Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders. "Covington gets safer every year and their police deserve credit for cracking down on violence. These two defendants were no strangers to crime but now they'll be out of our community for a good long time."

Dixon also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, and second degree fleeing from police.

Final sentencing is scheduled for December 15 before Kenton Circuit Judge Patricia Summe.

-Staff report