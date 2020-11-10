Four Recognized with Community Award by NKY Chamber

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced four recipients of its NKY Community Award.

St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, Newport Racing & Gaming, Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc. and Patrick Crowley of Strategic Partners, LLC were honored with NKY Community Awards in October.

The awards are presented to individuals, businesses, or organizations that have helped advance and/or promote the region, a news release said. Nominations are open to the community and awards are presented throughout the year.

“The NKY Chamber is thrilled to recognize these outstanding businesses and individuals that have made significant contributions to our region despite the challenging times we currently face,” said NKY Chamber CEO and President Brent Cooper. “The NKY Community Awards give us the opportunity to thank and celebrate those whose efforts show the strength of and commitment to our region’s economy and community.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s award follows the opening of a 250,000-sq. ft. Cancer Center designed to meet the individual needs of the region’s cancer patients. St. Elizabeth's six-story facility has the ability to treat nearly 500 patients in a day and will provide personalized care and treatment.

Newport Racing & Gaming recently opened in the Newport Shopping Center, and is owned and operated by Churchill Downs. The $38.4 million development has added around 70 full-time jobs, not including those related to the construction of the facility.

A longtime journalist, Patrick Crowley of Strategic Partners, LLC, has spent 27 years as a newspaper, magazine, television, and Internet journalist, including 16 years as a business writer, political writer and columnist, and metro columnist for the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Over the years, Crowley has moderated the Chamber’s Egg’s ‘N Issues discussions and has helped lead and offer insights into discussions surrounding some of the challenging problems our region has faced, specifically during the pandemic.

The makers of Mentos and Airheads candy, Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc., took its strict health and safety regulations to the next level to keep employees healthy and safe amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, a news release said. The company added 90 new jobs and donated candy to emergency first responders and nonprofit organizations within the region. Additionally, Perfetti donated much-needed face masks to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

“On behalf of everyone at Perfetti Van Melle, I want to thank you…and reiterate how delighted we are to receive the Chamber’s Community Award,” said Holly Ingram, APR Communication Manager of Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc. “We consider our community involvement a core part of our values and everyday mission and love that we get to help make life a little sweeter for everyone here in our Tri-state region and all across the U.S. We also appreciate everything the Northern Kentucky Chamber is doing to support us and our community.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award or in submitting a nomination should contact Lynn Abeln at [email protected].

-Staff report

Photo provided