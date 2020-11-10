Northern Kentucky Records 309 COVID Cases, Highest Single-Day Total Yet

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 in the four-county region on Tuesday, marking the highest single-day total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous record of 249 cases in a single day was set just five days earlier.

There are currently 2,712 active cases in the region.

The region also saw an additional COVID-related death reported, bringing the local total to 100 dead since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The rate at which COVID-19 is continuing to spread in Northern Kentucky is extremely concerning,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health for the Northern Kentucky Health Department. “With this continued rapid escalation of cases and all four of our counties continuing in the red zone, now is absolutely the time for every one of us in our communities – individuals, schools, workplaces, organizations and others – to take action. Moreover, these actions will become even more critical as we begin planning for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.”

Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday also urged Kentuckians to use caution as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times during the year. It is a special time for my family which is normally spent with a lot of extended family,” Beshear said. “But this year those larger gatherings can be very dangerous. We are seeing COVID-19 spread and the resulting loss happening more at family and social gatherings than anywhere else right now. This, right now, is the most dangerous time we’ve had with this virus.”

The governor noted that the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday celebrated in October reportedly led to a spike in cases in that country.

“Thanksgiving needs to be different this year,” Dr. Saddler said. “As Northern Kentuckians, let’s all commit to doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our family, friends and loved ones.”

“As you make your plans for the holidays, I urge you, please – 2020 has been a mess for all of us – but we’ve got to hang in there just a little bit longer,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “We are very optimistic in the first signs for the first vaccine to report information from its major trial. It suggests that our scientists have been able to figure out ways to get us back to life more like we used to know it, but we have to stay the course this Thanksgiving.”

Kenton, Campbell, and Boone counties are all designated as "red zone", denoting 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people. The state has nine recommendations for such counties, and on Tuesday released additional recommendations for Thanksgiving::

Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.

Always wear a face covering or mask when you are not eating or drinking.

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.

Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.

Do not host or attend crowded parades.

Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on or after Thanksgiving.

The state recorded 2,120 new cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 7.69%. Fourteen additional deaths were reported across the state.

There are currently 1,189 people hospitalized, including 286 in intensive care units, and 139 on ventilators.

