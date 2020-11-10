Police: Driver Flees, Flips Car, Injures Self and Two Others in Covington

A man was arrested after being released from the hospital following a car chase in which his vehicle flipped, Kenton County Police said Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the afternoon hours of Thursday, but the occupants inside the fleeing vehicle were hospitalized.

Thomas Bedford, 35, of Covington, was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital.

According to police, a traffic stop was initiated by Covington Police just after 2 p.m. on Thursday on the 1700 block of Woodburn Avenue. As an officer approached a 1995 Ford Escort, the Escort took off.

Police said the ensuing pursuit reached unsafe speeds in which Bedford ran multiple stop signs, and the pursuit was terminated.

According to police, Bedford continued at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass another car on the 1400 block of Holman Avenue, sideswiping that other car, striking a parked vehicle, and then overturning.

Three occupants inside the Escort, including Bedford, were injured and taken to a hospital for their injuries.

One occupant is still hospitalized.

Police said that they believe that drugs and speed contributed to the crash, which is still under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department's serious traffic accident reconstruction unit.

Bedford is charged with first degree assault, two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, first degree fleeing or evading police, and first degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the collision, specifically the operator of a late 1990s gold Toyota Camry, is encouraged to contact Sergeant Aaron Schihl at 859-392-1993.

-Staff report