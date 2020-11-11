Blessed Sacrament Receives New Flag from City of Fort Mitchell

The City of Fort Mitchell and Blessed Sacrament School celebrated Veterans Day on Wednesday with a flag raising ceremony.

“Today we pause to honor our veterans. We thank them for their service to our country and the City of Fort Mitchell is proud to be a part of the flag raising ceremony here at Blessed Sacrament School," Mayor Jude Hehman said.

Hehman was joined by Fire Chief Adam Fuller and Blessed Sacrament Principal Dan Steffen, physical education teacher and Army veteran Pat Taylor, junior high school social studies teacher Rich Ingraham, and eighth grade students Blair, Jack, Maria, Michael, and Nik (last names not provided).

The students served as the flag crew and were selected by their teachers to put up the American flag each morning and retiring it each afternoon.

“It is now your responsibility to take care of this flag every day here at the school,” said Ingraham.

Blessed Sacrament School needed a new U.S. flag as their previous one became worn.

The flag was donated to Blessed Sacrament School from the City of Fort Mitchell and was ordered from the National Flag Company in Cincinnati.

“Blessed Sacrament would like to thank Mayor Hehman, Fire Chief Fuller, and the City of Fort Mitchell for the donation of a new American flag to fly in front of our school. The ongoing support of the City of Fort Mitchell means so much to our school and community," Steffem said. "We are thankful to have such a positive relationship with our city leaders.”

“It was a honor to participate in the ceremony to raise a new American flag over Blessed Sacrament School on Veteran’s Day," Taylor said. "As a veteran, I am humbled by those that came before me and will always appreciate the freedoms that veterans have provided all Americans.”

-Staff report

Photos provided