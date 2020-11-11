COVID: Ky. Sets Another Single-Day Record with 2,700 Cases; 421 in NKY

Kentucky set another single-day record for confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,700 statewide, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The state reported 421 new cases for Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Grant counties on Wednesday.

Note: The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 105 new cases for the region on Wednesday, after reporting 309 on Tuesday, which was a local record. The local health departments across the state do not always report on the same schedule as the state when the governor releases statewide counts.

The positivity rate is also at 8.12%, the highest since May 5.

Beshear said that Kentuckians are now "in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 that they were in March or April" when the pandemic first took hold.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere," Beshear said. "We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community.”

Fourteen additional deaths were reported bringing the statewide total to 1,604.

There are currently 1,274 people hospitalized, including 297 in intensive care units and 151 on ventilators.

The state reported 172 new cases in Boone Co., 153 new cases in Kenton Co., 75 in Campbell Co., and 21 in Grant Co.

Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties are designated as "red zone", meaning an average of 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people, and Grant Co. is trending to join that list when it is officially updated on Thursday.

That list is updated officially each week, though new numbers are shared publicly each day.

Grant Co. is currently averaging 53 cases per 100,000 people while Campbell is averaging 52.1, Boone 52, and Kenton 46.3.

Pendleton County, which is part of a different independent health district, reported 10 new cases on Wednesday and is averaging 38.2 cases per 100,000 people each day, also "red zone" numbers.

