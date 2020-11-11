Exchange Market at Newport on the Levee Opens Saturday with 10 Businesses

The Exchange Market at Newport on the Levee opens Saturday with ten local businesses operating inside the former Barnes & Noble Booksellers store now transformed into an 11,000-sq. ft. artisan market.

“The Exchange Market’s collection of makers and merchants transforms the Levee into a true holiday shopping destination,” said Regan (Noppenberger) Thomas, leasing representative at North American Properties, which purchased and is renovating the Levee. “In addition to creating a dynamic and vibrant retail experience unlike anything in the region, the market gives small businesses and local entrepreneurs a platform to bring their concepts to life in an active, mixed-use environment, which continues to be a primary focus of the Levee’s redevelopment.”

Three additional tenants were announced to the previously announced businesses:

Ten Thousand Villages, a fair trade retailer of artisan-crafted home decor, personal accessories and gift items from across the world;

Queen City Cotton Candy, a Cincinnati-based, gourmet cotton candy maker;

and the Micro Shop, a rotating vendor space that will debut a new local concept approximately every two weeks at the market.

Previously announced vendors include wine and charcuterie bar Ripple Wine Bar; speciality culinary company Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices; general store-style concept Farmhouse Goods Company; handcrafted soapworks and homegoods maker &Sundries; mission-driven clothing company ANEW Clothing; community-minded book shop Roebling Books & Coffee; and clothing and accessories shop Bluegrass & Sass.

Throughout the holiday season, the market will play host to a variety of live music and festive experiences, including cookie decorating workshops, holiday-themed fitness classes, story time with Santa and happy hours.

Beginning Nov. 19, Kon-Tiki will debut its Fire Lounge at the Levee, complete with heated seasonal Garden Igloos overlooking the Ohio River. Each of the five igloos will offer a personal sound system and comfortable lounge seating for up to eight guests.

Gameday on the Levee at Bridgeview Box Park will also be available to guests. On Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m., football fans are invited to cheer on their favorite college team on the big screen. Starting at noon on Sunday, guests are welcome to gear up to watch NFL football.

The Cincinnati Bengals play the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m.

-Staff report