Fiery Crash CLOSES Brent Spence Indefinitely; Traffic Backs Up in Covington

A fiery crash involving two semi trucks has forced the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Covington to Cincinnati via I-71/75, in both directions. One of the trucks was carrying a chemical called potassium hydroxide which investigators believe contributed to the heat and duration of the fire.

The closure has created significant traffic issues in Covington as drivers seek alternate routes between the two cities, with heavy backups on Main and Pike streets.

Covington Police reported that the crash happened on the bridge at around 2:45 a.m. and that both trucks were fully involved in flames. The Covington Fire Department worked to extinguish the vehicles, but flames burned for more than two hours.

The fire also caused damage to the southbound lanes of the bridge on the upper deck.

Neither truck driver was injured, however.

The crash remains under investigation and the bridge is being inspected. Police said that the bridge would remain closed "for an extended period of time," though it is unclear what that means

The bridge is being inspected for structural soundness.

The Brent Spence is nearly sixty years old and is considered to be functionally obsolete because it currently handles more than the double the original traffic capacity for which it was constructed.

It is not deemed to be structurally deficient.

As the inspection and investigation continue, northbound traffic is being diverted to I-275 eastbound and then I-471 northbound.

Please note that at this time it is unknown how long the bridge will be closed, and that this video is offered only as a visual aide for the damage.

Video of the Brent Spence Bridge fire damage that will leave it closed for weeks pic.twitter.com/kUGqbFfRMq — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 11, 2020

This story will be updated when more information is known.

