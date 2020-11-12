Covington, Bellevue Schools Announce Return to Virtual Learning

Covington and Bellevue independent school districts announced Thursday that they will return to virtual learning due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky.

The Kentucky School Board Association reported that thirty-three districts across the state are transitioning back to virtual learning because of the soaring case count in the Bluegrass State.

Covington Schools stated that virtual learning would continue through the end of the current semester and that the district plans to welcome students back to campus buildings on January 4.

Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison cited "an increase in the number of staff and students under quarantine" and guidance from the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

Bellevue Schools noted a low incidence rate within its schools, but stated that the "alarming rate" of COVID-19 case increase prompted its decision to return to virtual learning on November 18.

Kenton and Campbell counties are "red zone" by the state's standards, meaning 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people.

Bellevue Superintendent Robb Smith said that students could return on December 7, if numbers allow. Otherwise, it, too, would close out the semester virtually.

Newport Independent Schools opted to return to virtual learning last week and plans to do so through November 30 at this point.

-Staff report

Photo: Holmes High School in Covington (RCN file)