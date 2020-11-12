Police Shut Down Roebling Bridge Citing Too Many Tractor Trailers

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed "until further notice", Covington Police announced late Wednesday night.

Police said that an "inordinate amount of tractor trailer operators" turning to the bridge following the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge on I-71/75 Tuesday morning, prompted the close.

The Roebling is a 153-year old historic span with as weight limit of eleven tons.

As soon as the Brent Spence closed, commercial traffic made its way to the Roebling or the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

Cincinnati Police also posted to social media on Tuesday warning commercial drivers about violating the weight limit on the historic bridge.

"It is being closed as a precaution to not only ensure the safety of the bridge but also those who are attempting to use it," Covington Police said.

With the closure of both the Brent Spence and the Roebling, commuters between Kentucky and Cincinnati have only the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge in Covington, or the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport and the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge on I-471.

-Staff report