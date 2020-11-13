COVID: Record Cases, Deaths in Ky.; 3,173 Statewide Cases; 317 in NKY

Kentucky recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day on Friday as well as the highest number of deaths.

Governor Andy Beshear reported 3,173 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and twenty-five deaths.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the red zone, meaning an average of 25 or more cases per 100,000 people.

Kenton County recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the state, while Boone County saw 116, Campbell Co. 71, and Grant Co. 6.

Pendleton County, which is part of a separate independent health district, reported just one additional case.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” Beshear said. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.

“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”

The state's positivity rate has risen to 8.68%.

There are currently 1,358 people hospitalized, including 307 in intensive care units and 147 on ventilators.

-Staff report