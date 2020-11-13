Ohio River Closed Again After Visual Inspection of Brent Spence

Water traffic along the Ohio River is closed again on Friday evening following a visual inspection of the Brent Spence Bridge.

Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray said Friday evening that the state transportation cabinet and the U.S. Coast Guard decided to close the bridge.

"Advanced steel testing is being conducted and once experts review the testing results we will update the public," Gray said in a statement.

He added that advanced testing results could be returned as this weekend.

The Brent Spence Bridge was damaged following a fiery crash early Wednesday morning. Transportation officials closed the bridge, which connects Covington to Cincinnati via Interstates 71 and 75. Ohio River traffic was also initially closed but was reopened Thursday afternoon before being closed again on Friday night.

The bridge faces a potentially lengthy closure of weeks or even months, state officials from Kentucky and Ohio have said.

-Staff report

Photo: Brent Spence Bridge (RCN file)