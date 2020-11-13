Roebling Bridge, Part of I-71/75 North to Reopen

Though the Brent Spence Bridge will remain closed, state officials announced that the Roebling Suspension Bridge would reopen to vehicular traffic on Friday at 8 p.m., and that a stretch of Interstates 71/75 would reopen on Saturday.

An early Wednesday morning crash involving two semis forced the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Covington to Cincinnati via the interstate.

The fiery crash caused noticeable damage to the nearly 60-year old span, which is being inspected currently.

The Brent Spence Bridge could be closed for weeks, or possibly even months.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge, between Covington and Cincinnati, was closed by local police after it was observed that large commercial trucks were turning to it as an alternative in spite of the 11-ton weight limit.

The historic span dates to 1867.

Governor Andy Beshear said Friday that that bridge would reopen on Friday evening after state officials worked with local law enforcement on a plan.

"This does not include trucks," he said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also said that a new traffic pattern is planned on Interstate 71/75 from I-275 in Erlanger to the Fourth Street exit in Covington for local traffic. That is expected to happen on Saturday.

"In order to establish this new traffic pattern, several lane closures will be put into place on I-71/75 NB at the KY 18 exit, beginning (Friday) at 8 p.m.," KYTC said. "New lane striping and other traffic controls are expected to be in place by Saturday at noon."

At noon on Saturday, the new traffic pattern will be: the left two lanes on I-71/75 northbound will be closed at Kentucky 18. As local traffic approaches the I-275 split, local and 275 westbound traffic should be in the left lane while eastbound 275 traffic should be in the right lane.

-Staff report