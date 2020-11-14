COVID-19: Another Record-Setting Day for Ky. Cases; 242 in NKY

For the second consecutive day, Kentucky set a record for the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,303 cases statewide.

There were 242 across the Northern Kentucky Independent Health District with 100 in Boone County, 76 in Kenton County, 54 in Campbell County, and 12 in Grant County.

All four counties remain in the state's red zone, averaging 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people.

Pendleton County, which is in a separate health district, recorded three new cases on Saturday, according to state data.

Meanwhile, the state's positivity rate has climbed to nearly 9%, at 8.95%.

“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”

The governor said that Saturday was again worse than previous days, with 419 children alone testing positive and COVID-19 in every part of the commonwealth.

“So please, do your part. Do your civic duty. Wear your mask. There is so much suffering out there right now,” Beshear said. “If we’re not careful, it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”

Eleven additional deaths were reported on Saturday, including a 70-year old man from Kenton County.

Sixty-eight deaths have been reported in the state over the past four days.

There are currently 1,378 people hospitalized in Kentucky including 308 in intensive care units and 167 on ventilators.

“This week, we’ve had our highest positivity rates, our highest daily reported case counts and are on track to set yet another unfortunate milestone – another highest week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim. I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine.”

Dr. Stack said an influenza outbreak on top of the COVID-19 pandemic would be disastrous in the next few months.

