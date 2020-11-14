Former UK Basketball Star, Local Attorney Join Gateway Foundation Board

The Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation Board added two new faces this month.

Jack "Goose" Givens, a former star on the University of Kentucky basketball team, and attorney Dan Kruse were named to the board on November 5.

Givens is now vice president of business development at Bowlin Group and Kruse is legal counsel at Mazak Corporation.

Givens is the third-highest scorer in UK basketball history and went on to play professionally in the NBA. His public relations career spans more than twenty-five years and he has also served as a sports color analyst for cable networks.

Kruse is legal counsel and oversees general/external affairs for Mazak Corporation. Prior to joining Mazak in 2005, Kruse was in private legal practice with a focus on business and corporate law.

