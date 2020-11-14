Girl Scouts Honor Local Partners with Community Awards
Sat, 11/14/2020
Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road (GSKWR) honored some local community partners recently.
GSKWR serves 7,500 girls and young women in sixty-six Kentucky counties and one county in Ohio.
The organization honored the Boone County Public Library, Gateway Community & Technical College, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass with its Community Award.
-Staff report
Photo provided