Girl Scouts Honor Local Partners with Community Awards

Sat, 11/14/2020 - 18:25 RCN Newsdesk
Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road (GSKWR) honored some local community partners recently.

GSKWR serves 7,500 girls and young women in sixty-six Kentucky counties and one county in Ohio.

The organization honored the Boone County Public Library, Gateway Community & Technical College, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass with its Community Award.

