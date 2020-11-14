Kentucky Symphony Season Continues with Opera Theme at St. Peter in Chains

The 29th season of the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues with "L'Opera Famiglia" on Saturday, November 21 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Cincinnati.

Opera singers will join KSO for the performance.

“As with any team sport or artistic collaboration, cast chemistry is vital for success. We were fortunate for the stars to align to find these wonderful performers available this week,” said KSO Music Director James Cassidy.

The first act of the show features opera arias and duets from Mozart, Boito, Offenbach, and Puccini, while second act features operatic and litrugical pieces from Verdi and Franck.

The program concludes with the famous quartet from Rigoletto and everyone’s favorite Puccini aria — “Nessun dorma.”

The show is at 7:30 p.m., and audience members will be socially-distanced and are asked to wear masks.

Tickets are $35,

Tickets for a live-stream of the show will also be available.

Tickets are available online at kyso.org, by phone at 859-431-6216, or at the door.

