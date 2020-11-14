NKY Senior Apartments Operator Awarded Grant for COVID Cleaning Costs

The operators of the Panorama Apartments in Covington and Florence received a $10,000 grant from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to help cover cleaning costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky Senior Citizens Apartments, Inc. was awarded the grant, Panorama Apartments Executive Director Karen Hargett announced.

“All of our residents are age 62 or older, and most live with disabilities or medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID related complications if they caught the virus,” said Hargett. “We are grateful Greater Cincinnati Foundation is helping us keep our residents safe during these difficult times.”

Panorama Apartments provides affordable rental housing in Covington and Florence to approximately 300 senior citizens annually ages 62 and up who can still live independently in the community.

