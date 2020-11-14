Ohio River Traffic Reopens as Brent Spence Inspection Continues

After being closed on Wednesday, reopened on Thursday, closed again on Friday, state officials said Saturday that commercial traffic on the Ohio River was open again.

The traffic was closed following a fiery crash involving two semis Wednesday morning on the Brent Spence Bridge over the river. The bridge suffered significant damage and traffic on the span, which connects Covington to Cincinnati via Interstates 71 and 75, remains closed.

Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, who has been working on site in Covington, said that on Friday afternoon, engineers who had visually inspected a fire-damaged vertical steel component critical to support the bridge sent steel samples to a metallurgical laboratory in Louisville for microscopic analysis to ensure the metal was not compromised at a chemical level.

The river was closed Friday night as a safety precaution until the metallurgical test was completed.

The lab testing, together with testing of the metal’s hardness that specialists conducted on site Saturday, confirmed the components maintained their integrity, and therefore Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials recommended to the Coast Guard that the river be reopened.

A team of some twenty inspectors and engineers began work Thursday to carefully examine and conduct testing on damaged elements of the bridge – both its steel superstructure and its concrete decking.

