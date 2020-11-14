OneNKY Alliance Says Name Change Better Reflects Regional Vision

The Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance is now the OneNKY Alliance.

In an announcement, the organization stated that the change better reflects its vision for the region.

The alliance is made up of local business executives who focus on regional initiatives.

“These are compelling times for Northern Kentucky,” said St. Elizabeth Healthcare President & CEO Garren Colvin who serves as chairman for the OneNKY Alliance. “Collectively we must move our community forward. We must build on bold ideas that lend themselves to the future of NKY. Our name – the OneNKY Alliance – represents unity, oneness.”

The group has implemented a variety of regional initiatives including OneNKY Frankfort, a signature facility within walking distance to the Capitol.

There are also plans for One NKY HQ, a planned facility where local growth agencies will reside under one roof with aligned strategies and shared services.

“We are focused on the upward trajectory for NKY,” said Karen Finan, president & CEO of the OneNKY Alliance. “Our community faces a unique opportunity for change through the challenges of 2020. We will continue to develop strategies around Shared Services by promoting efficiencies throughout our community, municipalities, non-profits; Education and Health by closing in on inequities and gaps and other areas that hold both challenge and opportunity for this community.”

The organization has held multiple regional summits with OneNKY stakeholders including community and business leaders, elected officials, educators, and health professionals to collect ideas; convene growth organizations to move the community forward.

