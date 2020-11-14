PetSuites Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Erlanger

PetSuites celebrated its twentieth anniversary this month at its first location in Erlanger.

Since opening in 2000, the pet care services provider has opened forty resorts nationwide.

Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette presented the business with a proclamation declaring November 10 to be PetSuites Day in the city.

The business also honored longtime employees, many of whom have been with it for more than a decade.

To help celebrate the 20th anniversary, PetSuites partnered with local rescues and adoption centers to raise over $5,000 to donate back to local pet communities across the country.

-Staff report