Three Held at Gunpoint Inside Burlington Home

A Burlington family was held at gunpoint Saturday afternoon when four men entered the home, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of Ethan Drive where a woman, her 21-year old son, and 9-year old daughter were inside.

Investigators said that four men arrived in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee and entered the residence through an unlocked garage.

The men demanded cash, ransacked the residence, and demanded keys to a Toyota Supra parked in the garage.

According to investigators, the 21-year old man "attempted to reason with the suspects" but was pistol-whipped, suffering significant injuries to his face. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence and is in stable condition.

One of the four men who invaded the home fired a shot through a ceiling, though no one was hurt by that.

The suspects found a key for a 2013 dark gray Dodge Charger parked in the driveway and made off in that vehicle and the Cherokee.

Deputies described the suspects and young black men wearing black jackets with partial face coverings.

The stolen Dodge Charger has Kentucky plates: 224PRY.

Detectives are still working to collect additional surveillance video from the area, but if anyone has information about this incident or can identify the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-3651.

If anyone locates the stolen Dodge Charger, call 911 immediately, deputies said.

