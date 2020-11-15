Covington Manufacturer Load Banks Direct Purchased

Covington-based Load Banks Direct (LBD) was purchased by Trystar, a Minnesota-based designer and manufacturer of portable and industrial power products.

LBD is a manufacturer of high capacity load banks for full power load testing of emergency power systems. It is located in Latonia.

“Trystar and Load Banks Direct are very similar organizations with a similar approach,” said Trystar CEO Andrew J. Smith. “We both make industry-leading products and provide high levels of customer support. We both have customers in the rental industry and in critical applications like data centers, hospitals, hotels, schools and others. We also both excel at providing custom designs to meet specific customer needs, something that distinguishes us both from our competitors.

“LBD products have been connected to Trystar docking stations thousands of times over the years. This new relationship will harness the extensive technical knowledge of both organizations to create new products and solutions that neither could supply alone. Combining our businesses will expand our mutual reach in the power industry to accelerate the continued growth of the combined company.”

Smith said that the acquisition will create new opportunities for LBD and Trystar customers with minimal disruption to existing relationships.

LBD President Martin Glover agreed with that assessment.

“Our teams will remain focused on execution of our businesses to ensure we continue to provide the industry-leading support customers have come to expect," Glover said. "In addition, both LBD and Trystar customers will have greater access to the technical resources of both companies and benefit from working with a combined organization on critical projects.”

Trystar designs and manufactures a wide range of portable and industrial power products including panels, I-Lines, transformers, portable automatic transfer switches (ATS) and welding racks. They also manufacture single and dual-purpose generator docking stations, load bank and rotary docking stations, and UL-891 rated switchboards. Trystar cable products include portable and industrial power cables, welding cables, utility cables, and medium voltage cables.

-Staff report

Photo via LBD Facebook page