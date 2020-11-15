Florence Moves Forward on Kerry Toyota Expansion, Traffic Signal Improvements

The Florence city council is set to approve a zoning map amendment and annexation to support the expansion of Kerry Toyota.

The business is located on a 2.735-acre site on the west side of Hopeful Church Road. Part of the Hopeful Church/Chancellor Court intersection will be annexed by the city to support the expansion. The zoning is set to be changed from suburban residential 1 (SR-1) to commercial services 3 (C-3).

"This allows them to expand their parking lot and improve the flow," said City Coordinator Josh Wice.

The Boone County Planning Commission approved the project with six conditions with which the car lot will comply. Wice explained that Duke Energy has an easement through the property, and has worked with the residents to lower the wires a little and to keep the lights low.

He also said there will be a landscape buffer to separate the business from the residents. A house on the property had been torn down and the curb cut for the driveway on the property will be filled in.

The business won't have extra curb cuts.

A resolution was discussed and read which is an agreement between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the City of Florence for signal improvements along or near US 42, Mall Road and Ewing Boulevard.

The City of Florence and the Boone County Fiscal Court partnered together on a grant through Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) for $3.7 million specifically for the signal upgrades.

The project is split into two phases, design and construction.

The benefit of the project is said to provide new features, such as priority for emergency vehicles, a more simplified operating system, maintenance reporting, and real-time traffic movements, intersection status and alert monitoring through closed-circuit television observations that can be adapted for reporting.

There will be 24 intersections involved in this project.

Wice explained that this is an 80/20 match, so while they will receive $278,415 through the grant, the city will come up with $55,683.

The construction funds will be made available in 2022/2023 for the remaining $3.4 million.

The second reading of an ordinance passed which approved of a zoning map amendment for a 20.484 acre site located on the northwest corner of the Houston Road/ Turfway Access/Charles R. Callen Drive intersection, and north of the property at 4885 Houston road to allow a multi-family residential development, by Arlington Properties, LLC.

Jaime Hubbard took the oath of office for firefighter/paramedic.

Brady Ast and Haley Ransler took the oath of office as police officers for the city. Family members were present to watch the ceremony. Ast and Ransler will go to the police academy in December.

Mayor Whalen announced that people can now get their car tags at the Florence city building, because that office has reopened, but the driver's license office is still not open and people have to get their licenses from the office in Burlington, although some can be obtained through the mail.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor