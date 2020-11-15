Ky. Records Highest Weekly Total of COVID-19 Cases

Kentucky recorded its highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday, which brought the highest-single day total for a Sunday.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” the governor said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

Northern Kentucky counties saw 87 newly confirmed cases with 38 in Kenton County, 28 in Boone County, 18 in Campbell County, and 3 in Grant County.

Pendleton County, which is in a separate independent health district, also recorded three new cases.

All Northern Kentucky counties are considered to be red zone, which denotes 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people. Such counties are urged to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

Across the state, there were 1,449 newly confirmed cases on Sunday with three new deaths.

The positivity rate is at 8.88%.

There are currently 1,383 people hospitalized with 330 in intensive care units and 156 on ventilators.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

-Staff report