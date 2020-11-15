Member Login

NKY Bar Association Names New Officers, Board of Directors

Sun, 11/15/2020 - 16:13 RCN Newsdesk
The Northern Kentucky Bar Association named its 2021 officers and board of directors.

Officers: 

President

Shannon O’Connell Egan, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP 

Vice President

Robert C. Ziegler, Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C. 

Secretary

Robert K. McBride, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, LLP 

Treasurer

Aaron M. Beck, O'Hara, Taylor, Sloan & Cassidy 

Assistant Treasurer

Frank E. Warnock, City of Bellevue 

Immediate Past President

Jack S. Gatlin, Gatlin & Voelker, PLLC 

Young Lawyers Chair

LeAnna M. Homandberg, Russell & Ireland Law Group, LLC 

Board of directors: 

Michael P. Bartlett, City of Covington 

John S. Cain, Wiseway Supply 

Stephanie A. Dietz, Dietz Family Law PLLC 

Joy L. Hall, Strauss Troy Co., LPA 

April H. Gatlin, Gatlin & Voelker, PLLC 

Robert D. Hudson, Frost Brown Todd LLC 

Daniel A. Hunt, Strauss Troy Co., LPA 

Christopher B. Markus, Dressman Benzinger LaVelle psc 

Jennifer K. Nordstrom, Garvey Shearer Nordstrom, PSC 

Bryce C. Rhoades, Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC 

Laura E. Salzman, Roetzel & Andress, LPA 

Timothy B. Spille, Reminger Co., LPA 

Board Appointment Committee: Jack Gatlin (Chair), Olivia Amlung, Sarah Cameron, Brian Dunham, Scott  Guenther, Robert McBride, Lee Metzger and Steve Wolnitze

-Staff report

Photo: Kenton County Courthouse in Covington (RCN file)

