NKY Bar Association Names New Officers, Board of Directors
The Northern Kentucky Bar Association named its 2021 officers and board of directors.
Officers:
President
Shannon O’Connell Egan, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Vice President
Robert C. Ziegler, Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C.
Secretary
Robert K. McBride, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, LLP
Treasurer
Aaron M. Beck, O'Hara, Taylor, Sloan & Cassidy
Assistant Treasurer
Frank E. Warnock, City of Bellevue
Immediate Past President
Jack S. Gatlin, Gatlin & Voelker, PLLC
Young Lawyers Chair
LeAnna M. Homandberg, Russell & Ireland Law Group, LLC
Board of directors:
Michael P. Bartlett, City of Covington
John S. Cain, Wiseway Supply
Stephanie A. Dietz, Dietz Family Law PLLC
Joy L. Hall, Strauss Troy Co., LPA
April H. Gatlin, Gatlin & Voelker, PLLC
Robert D. Hudson, Frost Brown Todd LLC
Daniel A. Hunt, Strauss Troy Co., LPA
Christopher B. Markus, Dressman Benzinger LaVelle psc
Jennifer K. Nordstrom, Garvey Shearer Nordstrom, PSC
Bryce C. Rhoades, Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC
Laura E. Salzman, Roetzel & Andress, LPA
Timothy B. Spille, Reminger Co., LPA
Board Appointment Committee: Jack Gatlin (Chair), Olivia Amlung, Sarah Cameron, Brian Dunham, Scott Guenther, Robert McBride, Lee Metzger and Steve Wolnitze
-Staff report
Photo: Kenton County Courthouse in Covington (RCN file)