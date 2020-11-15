Where NKY Cities Rank on "Fit" List

Some Northern Kentucky cities are in better shape than others, according to analysis by BarBend, a strength training resource and news outlet, which compiled a list of the fittest and least fit cities across the state.

BarBend assigned weight to a variety of variables in determining the score: exercise opportunity access, physical inactivity, access to healthy food, adult obesity, air pollution, smoking, frequent physical distress, poor physical health days, drinking water violations, excessive drinking, and frequent mental distress. Full methodology can be seen here.

The list compiled eighty-six Kentucky cities from fittest to least fit, and here is how Northern Kentucky cities rated:

14. Edgewood

21. Villa Hills

25. Independence

29. Alexandria

30. Fort Thomas

32. Fort Wright

33. Cold Spring

38. Union

41. Fort Mitchell

43. Taylor Mill

47. Bellevue

49. Elsmere

52. Highland Heights

54. Dayton

55. Covington

57. Hebron

58. Newport

60. Burlington

68. Erlanger

69. Florence

The fittest city in Kentucky, according to this analysis? Frankfort. The least fit? Louisville.

See the full list here.

-Staff report