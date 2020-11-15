Where NKY Cities Rank on "Fit" List
Some Northern Kentucky cities are in better shape than others, according to analysis by BarBend, a strength training resource and news outlet, which compiled a list of the fittest and least fit cities across the state.
BarBend assigned weight to a variety of variables in determining the score: exercise opportunity access, physical inactivity, access to healthy food, adult obesity, air pollution, smoking, frequent physical distress, poor physical health days, drinking water violations, excessive drinking, and frequent mental distress. Full methodology can be seen here.
The list compiled eighty-six Kentucky cities from fittest to least fit, and here is how Northern Kentucky cities rated:
14. Edgewood
21. Villa Hills
25. Independence
29. Alexandria
30. Fort Thomas
32. Fort Wright
33. Cold Spring
38. Union
41. Fort Mitchell
43. Taylor Mill
47. Bellevue
49. Elsmere
52. Highland Heights
54. Dayton
55. Covington
57. Hebron
58. Newport
60. Burlington
68. Erlanger
69. Florence
The fittest city in Kentucky, according to this analysis? Frankfort. The least fit? Louisville.
See the full list here.
-Staff report