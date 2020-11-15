Your CBD Store Opens in Park Hills

Your CBD Store in Park Hills, Kentucky, would like to attract like-minded people to the store.

Elizabeth Kirby opened her store in June of 2019 in Crescent Springs, and in October of that year opened a store in Florence.

Earlier this month she moved her Crescent Springs store to Park Hills, in the strip with Loschiavio's and Reality Tuesday.

This is not the traditional store, however.

Kirby has rearranged her shop to accommodate other entrepreneurs like her who believe in healthy alternatives.

Kirby specializes in CBD Hemp products - a skin care line, tincture oils, monthly flow capsules, pet products, edibles and topical creams, to name a few.

"The area used to be a medical building, and I wanted to continue the culture," said Kirby. "We have a Reikki Healer, and we want to develop a complete Health and Wellness Center."

Kirby added that they are looking for people in the health, wellness and beauty area who would like to possibly move their business out of their home or would like to create a business.

At the moment they have space for one businessperson.

"We feel that in these times of difficulty in the economy, we want to create an affordable opportunity for small businesses to collaborate with one another to provide safe and healthy services and products to the community," she said.

The store is located at 1518 A Dixie Highway, and the phone number to call for more information is 859-331-0444.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor