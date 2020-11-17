I-75 Shooting Under Investigation

A shooting on Interstate 75 is being investigated by the Erlanger Police Department.

It happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence after a patient showed up with a gunshot wound. The patient said that he was shot while driving on I-75 near Erlanger.

Steven Mains, 42, was in a vehicle with his family when the car cut in front of another vehicle. Moments later, Mains said that they heard a loud bang.

He later discovered that he had been shot, so he drove to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The other vehicle is described as a small passenger car with square headlights.

Anyone with information should contact the Erlanger Police Department at 859-727-7599.

-Staff report