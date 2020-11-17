Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl to Retire at Year's End

Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl will retire at the end of this year.

Carl was first elected to the post in 1998 and is in the middle of his sixth four-year term.

Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann will announce his appointment of a replacement by December 1, a news release said.

“I’ve always appreciated the opportunity to serve the citizens of Kenton County," Carl, a Republican, said in an announcement. "This community has been good to me and my family, and serving as jailer was a way to give back. I’ve been blessed to work with a great team at the detention center for more than two decades, and they are the unsung heroes.

"In particular, my command staff, past and present, helped run the detention center smoothly and permitted our team to launch new initiatives to change people’s lives. Most importantly, I want to thank my wife and family who supported me unconditionally during these years working to keep our community safe and to help change the lives of those who took a wrong turn.”

“Terry Carl took office in 1999, and there’s no doubt his work with the detention center over the last twenty years has been the most impactful of any jailer in Kenton County history,” Knochelmann said.

During Carl's tenure, a new jail was constructed in South Covington, a 620-bed facility. The former jail downtown is set to be redeveloped as a market-rate residential tower.

“Terry Carl leaves a tremendous legacy at the Kenton County Detention Center. From its very physical existence to the nationally recognized programming within it, there is no part that doesn’t have Terry Carl’s imprint on it," Knochelmann said. "Along the way, Terry was a tremendous partner with the fiscal court in every way.

"Kenton County residents owe him a great debt of gratitude for his lengthy and impactful public service.”

-Staff report

Photo: Terry Carl speaks at a news conference in 2014 (RCN file)