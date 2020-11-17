New Signage, Wayfinding Program Hopes to Boost Covington Restaurants

Three entities have teams up to offer $15,000 to stage a marketing and wayfinding program to support Covington restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Covington, the Covington Business Council (CBC), and the Milburn Foundation worked with Covington-based creative firm BLDG to create the marketing program.

BLDG has provided an array of signage designed to draw people to the recovky.com site which lists maps and restaurants and bars on and adjacent to the Madison Avenue corridor, Mainstrasse Village, Roebling Point and RiverCenter. The signage includes three oversized signs anchored by concrete weights, fifteen yard signs and numerous banners.

Flyers will be visible in storefront windows.

QR Codes are provided directing visitors to the website, which features restaurant hours, state safety guidelines designed to prevent the spread of Covid and restaurant spotlights of CBC member restaurants.

The program also includes stenciled sidewalk art encouraging customers to "Stroll On" to adjacent districts.

“Our restaurants and bars are what make Covington unique and great," said Pat Frew, CBC executive director. "We can’t underscore the importance of keeping them vibrant as they enter a more challenging season. Even during the colder months we encourage patrons who live or work in Covington to get out and walk the navigable routes between the different business neighborhoods.”

Josh Rhodes, the ReCov project manager for the city, who serves as liaison to the restaurant industry, said that he is heartened by the partnership.

“This is a great story great story of the city, CBC and the Milburn Foundation coming together during these troubled times to help support and lift up Covington restaurants and bars by advancing the ReCov effort," he said. "I am so happy to be a part of it given my fourteen years in Covington as a restauranteur.”

This initiative follows a program the city and BLDG authored in early summer when restaurants were allowed to reopen to host customers inside but socially distanced.

-Staff report

Photo: Signage on Madison Avenue (RCN)