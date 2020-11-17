NKU Men's Basketball Adds Ball State, Butler, Kent State Games

Northern Kentucky University men's basketball finalized three nonconference match-ups for the upcoming season and will host Ball State and visit Butler and Kent State.

NKU and Ball State are meeting for the second-straight year in a matchup that starts the season for both teams. BB&T Arena will host the matchup at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25. Current junior guard Trevon Faulkner had 17 points to help Northern Kentucky eke out a 59-57 win in Muncie, Indiana, last year.

The Norse will travel to Indianapolis to face Butler on December 6 at 2 p.m., and then to Kent State in Ohio for a game on December 13. This will be the first games against these two opponents for NKU.

In the last four years, Northern Kentucky has gone a combined 95-39 overall (.709 winning percentage), and has been the class of the Horizon League, winning (or sharing) five of the last eight league championships (two regular season, three tournament). The Norse boast the League’s highest winning percentage during that time at .763 (81-20).

While fans will not be permitted to attend any Northern Kentucky home games through at least the end of December, several opportunities are available for fans to stay involved and cheer on the Norse. Options include the ability to purchase cutouts to put in the stands at BB&T Arena and a Norse Basketball Pregame Show on Facebook live. For more information, visit the Engagement Opportunities announcement page.

Additional nonconference contests for the 2020-21 schedule will be released at a later date.

-Staff report