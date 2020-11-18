Florence Driver's License Office to Remain Closed Due to COVID-19

Three Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) driver license offices, including one in Florence, that were closed last week due to cases of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) will remain closed longer than had been expected.

The offices are KYTC Regional Driver Licensing offices at Lexington and Columbia and a smaller, temporary field office at Florence.

Four other offices that were closed at the same time – in Jackson, Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro – reopened this week as scheduled, following sanitization in keeping with KYTC Heathy at Work guidelines.

“We initially thought, due to minimum exposure, all seven offices would be deep-cleaned and reopened after 72 hours,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation. “But we since have been advised of new standards by local health departments for contact, exposure and length of exposure that precludes reopening all the offices at once.”

The Lexington office now is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the Columbia and Florence offices could reopen as early as Nov. 24, Commissioner Cole said. “We will make certain the offices are safe for employees and guests,” he said.

Customers whose appointments were disrupted by the emergency closures will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC driver licensing facility, Commissioner Cole said.

Kentucky residents, regardless of where they live, can go to any regional or field office to apply for a REAL ID or standard driver’s license or identification card, provided they do not require driver testing by Kentucky State Police.

They also can apply by mail for renewal or replacement of a standard license or ID card, provided no testing is required and information on the credential such as name and address is unchanged.

Field offices are open by appointment only. Information about each office and an online appointment scheduler can be found here. Information about KSP driver testing is here. Information and necessary forms for mail-in renewal is here.

