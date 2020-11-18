Gateway, Learning Grove Launch Voucher Program for Students

Gateway Community & Technical College is now providing child care vouchers to students who are eligible.

The vouchers help offset the cost of child care through a Learning Grove facility.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community college partnered with the child care agency, formerly known as Children, Inc., to offer an in-house child care facility at its Edgewood campus.

Since most classes have moved to a virtual format, the need for care has changed.

“The partnership that we have developed with Learning Grove has been amazing,” said Ashely Rouse, Gateway coordinator of retention: student engagement. “Our student parents rely on childcare to remain in school and in the workforce.”

Child care has been identified as a significant need for Gateway students, a news release said.

"My experience with using Learning Grove through Gateway has been exceptional,” said Gateway student Brittany Ness. “Without the help of this program I was having a really difficult time juggling being a single parent, full time student, and full time employee.”

Learning Grove provides an age-appropriate learning environment, teaching topics such as colors, numbers, letters and seasons. Fine arts are also integrated in the curriculum including dance, art and music. Children are encouraged to use their imagination and creative expression. Learning Grove employees are trained in working with children with special needs including ADHD, speech delay and autism.

"My son loves Learning Grove and so do I,” said Gateway student Tianna Holland.” The ladies at Learning Grove are always very happy to see him and that makes me feel confident that he is happy there”

Learn more about the free childcare voucher program and eligibility here.

-Staff report

