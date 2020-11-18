Grant to Assist Campbell Fire Departments with Communication Equipment

The Campbell County Firefighters Association received an Assistance to Firefighters grant for $675,643 which will help purchase end-user radio equipment.

Campbell County Fiscal Court borrowed $4.6 million to convert the old VHF radio system to the new mandated communication system.

The association said that without the grant, it would have had to borrow more funds.

The City of Fort Thomas is serving as the host of the regional grant award which will benefit fire departments of Alexandria, Bellevue-Dayton, Central Campbell, Campbell County Fire District One, Ft. Thomas, Melbourne, Newport, Southern Campbell, Southgate, and Wilder.

This communications equipment should deliver before year and be in service by mid-February, a news release said. This new system will provide improved communications throughout northern Kentucky.

The system also improves communications abilities within structures where we may have been limited previously, a news release said.

-Staff report