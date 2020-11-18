NKY Private Equity Firm Announces Closing on Debut Fund

A local private equity investment firm announced the first closing of its debut fund.

Ft. Wright-based Roebling Capital Partners (RCP) said that it has secured commitments from a diverse investor base from mainly local investors with varying backgrounds.

RCP was founded in May 2020 by five prominent businessmen from the Cincinnati area to meet the regional demand for private equity investments, a news release said. Day-to-day operations are managed by Keith Carlson, Dan Magarian and Brian Malthouse, who are joined by William P. Butler and Robert B. Sathe.

“Considering the current economic climate and uncertainty about what the future holds post-election, we are happy to be making significant progress for Fund I," said Keith Carlson, CEO and managing partner at RCP. "We have reviewed over 200 deals since opening our doors just five months ago, with one pending transaction close to completion that is under Letter of Intent.”

RCP plans to invest $1 to $4 million per deal (including follow-on investments), serving either as the primary equity sponsor or as a co-investor alongside other equity sponsors.

RCP will seek to work with companies that have strong historical operations, possess management that has a desire to continue with the business, are hungry for equity ownership, and have potentially been inhibited by lack of capital or risk tolerance, an announcement said.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and enthusiasm Roebling has received from the community, investors and others interested in investing with us,” said Dan Magarian, co-founder and partner at RCP. “It clearly validates the need for local investment opportunities that help investors diversify and build wealth while also benefitting our local economy.”

