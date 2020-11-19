Boone County Election Results Selected for State Audit

Boone County is one of six from across the state selected to undergo post-general election audits, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced.

The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will conduct inquiries into Fleming, Hickman, Lawrence, Livingston, Anderson, and Boone counties to determine if any irregularities occurred during the 2020 general election.

Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to select these counties randomly in a public forum within twenty days of each primary and general election.

Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, Cumberland, Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, and Simpson counties could not be selected. Post-election audits performed in these counties following the 2020 primary election did not reveal abnormalities or criminal conduct.

“Together, Kentuckians have faced head-on the difficulties of holding and participating in an election in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Cameron. “Despite these challenges, we saw record numbers of Kentuckians vote this year, and we’ve worked hard to protect the integrity of both the primary and general election. This includes conducting post-election audits following the primary and conducting audits in the counties chosen today.

"I appreciate the work of our team in conducting these audits, and I applaud the county clerks who assist us during our review.”

Upon completion of the audits, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

